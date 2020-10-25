Lisa Kuhn passed away on October 20, 2020, after a yearlong battle with brain cancer (Glio Blastoma); she was 50 years old. Her boisterous laugh, big heart and ever enduring smile will forever leave a void in our hearts.
Lisa is survived by her husband Patrick Kuhn of Olean, N.Y., daughters Courtney Margret, and Leah Renee Finefrock, and their children Brooklyn, Ryker, Remi, Anthony, and Jordan who were the sunshine in her life. Also surviving are her parents Keith Vargason (Janie), and Carol Vargason (Tommy), two nephews Michael and Madison, as well as her stepsister Allison, and her husband's parents John and Bonnie Kuhn and brother Kevin Kuhn of Olean, N.Y. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who have cheered her on with love and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents Samuel and Margaret Vargason, her maternal grandparents Jean Mangine and Eugene Reynolds, her aunt Rhonda Harmon, uncles Dave Sager, Michael Reynolds, Terry Reynolds, and her cousin Kevin Vargason.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Drappatz and his staff at the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, Dr. Seastone and his staff at Hillman Cancer Center in Erie, Interim Home Health Services and all other agencies that supported her and the family during this time. Finally, the family would like to thank all her and our friends who supported her with love and kindness throughout her journey.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service there at 6:30 p.m., with all CDC Covid-19 guidelines to be practiced. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
The family also requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to either, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
