Lisa M. (Weigand) Krahe, 67, of Summit Township, passed away at her residence on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born in Erie, on April 1, 1952, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Davies) Weigand.
Lisa enjoyed spending time in her beautiful gardens, as well as with her children, grandchildren, extended family and beloved dogs. She had many jobs, but the only one she ever wanted was to be a mother, where she went above and beyond for her children and grandchildren. Lisa will be remembered for her kind, intelligent and nurturing nature, and will be dearly missed.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Krahe in 2019, a son, Joseph R. Krahe and her sister, Andrea Boyles.
Survivors include her three children, Nadine Kinstler (Jason) of Erie, Heather Hoderny (Philip) of Valdosta, Ga., and Stephen Krahe of Girard, seven grandchildren, Jackson, Gwenyth, Lincoln, Philip, Maxwell, Connor and Ally, four sisters, Karen Brophy of Jefferson City, Tenn., Susan Lindenmuth of Brookville, Pa., and Gail Boyles and Denise Stoutamyer, both of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
