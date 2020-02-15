|
|
Lisa Rozenek Martin, age 41, of Erie, passed away in her home, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, following lengthy illnesses and complications due to chronic health issues. She was born in Erie, on August 25, 1978, daughter of William Rozenek Jr. (Dona Peters) of McKean, and the late Patricia Szymanowski Rozenek.
Lisa worked for the Erie VA Medical Center, but her world revolved around her daughter and best friend, Isabella "Bella" Martin. They were always together and had a bond like no other. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces. Lisa was a huge fan of QVC and had a love for bowling.
In addition to her father, Lisa is survived by her daughter, Isabella Martin; three sisters, Michelle Rozenek (partner, Billy; daughter, Cheyanne), Missy Rozenek Williams (daughters, Nevaeh and Whitney) and Darlene Rozenek Bailey (daughters, Kira, Amber and Ariana); Lisa's partner, Brian Gray, all of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation NWPA, 2816 Elmwood Avenue, Erie, PA 16508.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020