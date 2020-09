Lisbeth "Beth" Smith passed away at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minn., on September 7, 2020, at the age of 38.Beth is survived by her son Aiden Zyniewicz of Erie, Pa. and sister Lesley Jackson of Jacksonville, N.C.She was preceded in death by her mother Christine Hall and father Charles Smith of Erie, Pa.Beth was born and raised in Erie, most recently a resident of Ruidoso, N.M.Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits