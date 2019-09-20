|
Livia "Lil" Funaro, age 102, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. Born in Erie, on July 22, 1917, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Antonietta (Onofrietti) Mazza.
Before retiring, Lil worked as an assembler at Marx Toys and Lord Corporation. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo L. Funaro, in 1997; six brothers, Isadore, Stephen and Anthony Catapano, Alphonse, Carmen and August Mazza; and two sisters, Theresa Timlin and Mary Narducci.
Survivors include a son, Anthony (Susan) Funaro, of Erie; a daughter, Vince Jean (James) Bartone, of Erie; four grandchildren, Melissa (Joe) Ranalli, Mountain Top, Pa., Stephen (Sheila) Funaro, of Pittsburgh, Toni Bartone, of Pittsburgh, and Vincent (Lauren) Bartone, of Erie; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Ranalli, and Grace and Ryan Funaro; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12 noon, with Rev. Mark Hoffman, parochial vicar at Our Lady of Peace Church, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Livia's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Sarah Reed Senior Living for their exceptional care.
Memorials are suggested to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 20, 2019