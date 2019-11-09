|
|
Liza M. "Lisa" Rycek Athey, 57, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her residence in Millcreek Twp. She was born on August 1, 1962, in Würzburg, Germany, daughter of Ronald Rycek Sr. and Karen Agnello Rycek.
She graduated from William H. Burges High School, El Paso, Texas in 1979 and worked as an Activities Aid at LECOM at Presque Isle for 20 years, retiring in 2010. Lisa loved reading, cooking, shopping and playing softball, basketball and Bingo.
In addition to her parents, of Erie, survivors include her longtime companion, William Clark Jr. of Millcreek Twp.; three daughters, Chantel Clark and fiancé Luke Mooney and Jasmine and Janna Clark, all of Erie; a son, Stephen Athey Jr. and wife Myrtle of Erie; two sisters, Debra Pennsy of Erie and Brenda Phillips and husband Frank of Clymer, N.Y.; two brothers, Ronald Rycek Jr. and fiancé Melissa of Erie and Richard Rycek and wife Wendy of Durham, N.C.; four grandchildren, Eric, Erin, Candice and A.J. Athey of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A private service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel at the convenience of the family with Pastor Mike Kaczorowski of First Alliance Church officiating.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 9, 2019