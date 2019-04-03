|
Lloyd A. Hetz, age 90, of Girard, was released from his earthly body to begin life anew in his eternal home with Jesus Christ on Monday, April 1, 2019. We long for the day we will see him again.
He was born in Millcreek, on December 17, 1928, a son of the late Perry E. and Laura Zister Hetz.
Lloyd attended Millcreek High School. He served 20 years with the Army and Coast Guard, and was very proud of his service career.
Lloyd joined his dad as a residential custom painter in the family business, P.E. Hetz & Son Painting and Decorating as a teenager. He also worked at Smith Meter for 20 years.
He was a former member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church and a member of the Girard American Legion. Lloyd enjoyed dancing, fishing, hunting, traveling, tinkering and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean M. Crocker Hetz; his brothers, Harold, Norman and Arthur Hetz; as well as a grandson, Nathan Hetz.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 12 years, Susan Cleary Hetz; his children, Sharyn Michalli (Eugene) of South Carolina, David Hetz (Bonnita) of Oklahoma, Lori Lohrer (Sam) of Ohio and Eric Hetz (Tammy) of Lake City; stepchildren, Debbie Peyton (Rick) of Cranesville, Darlene Klemm and Denise Raffensberger (Jeff), all of Girard; seven grandchildren, Mychele, Kyle, Jennifer, Sarah, Shawna, Scott and Trisha; step-grandchildren, Daniel and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Blake and Jayde; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Roach officiating.
Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to Regional Cancer Center Foundation, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to Asera Care, 12664 Route 19S, Waterford, PA 16441.
