Lloyd Dale Styer


1953 - 2020
Lloyd Dale Styer Obituary
Lloyd Dale Styer, "Dale", age 66, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot Hospital. He was born in Erie on June 13, 1953 a son of the late Lloyd E. and Grace Meyer Styer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie and Paul Styer.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Elaine Ellis Styer; one daughter, Cindy Styer; one son, Steve (Heather) Styer of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren Ruby and Jordan; two step-children, Stephanie (Jamie) Bardo and Darren (Darlene) Clapp; two step-grandchildren, Payton and Mason; two brothers, Gary (Janet) Styer and Mark (Judy) Styer; one sister-in-law Debra Scarborough and will be missed by his four dogs.

Due to the recent events with the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
