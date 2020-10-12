Mr. Fiscus, Cathy, Ray and families, i am so sorry to hear of Mrs. Fiscus passing. I have so many great memories of growing up with all of you. She holds a special place in my heart, as do you all. Since Cathy called so many memories have been popping in my head. I wish I could be with all of you now.. sending love to you all during this difficult time. RIP Mrs. Fiscus you will be missed.

Suzie Hensley

Friend