Lois Berkeley Scott Teufel passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was born in Erie on September 2, 1928, the daughter of the late William Thomas Scott and Edna Marie Crawford.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her brother William Crawford Scott and her husband Neil Singiser Teufel.
Lois was raised in Erie, graduated from Academy High School, and later worked at General Electric, where she met Neil. They married in 1951 and enjoyed 62 years together. She enjoyed music, theater, art, gardening, architecture, traveling, and she never got tired of Frank Sinatra. She spent many years as a member of the Nautilus Fitness Center and the Pioneer Church Garden Club. But above all things, Lois loved people. She always took time to learn about those around her and to share their stories with others.
Lois will be greatly missed by three children and a daughter-in law, Barbara Sorauf of Chandler, Ariz., Mark Teufel of Erie, and David and Mary Teufel of Waterford. She was a loving grandmother to Kyle and Brett Sorauf and Ellen, Holly and Paul Teufel.
Lois most recently resided at Springhill Senior Living Community in Millcreek. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are being handled through the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Her family will have a celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Erie Philharmonic, 23 West 10th Street, Suite 3, Erie, PA 16501 or the Erie Playhouse, 13 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019