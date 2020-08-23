Lois E. Schlindwein, 97, a 65 year resident of Edinboro, formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Denver, Colorado and Stuart, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Meadville, Pa. She was born in Monowi, Nebraska, on October 1, 1922, the daughter of the late Gerald and Faie Herrick.
While growing up, Lois, with her brother and three sisters, enjoyed spending summers with their grandparents on their farm in Meadow Grove, Nebraska. As a young woman, she volunteered for the American Sunday School Union, teaching Vacation Bible School to children in Eastern Colorado and the Rocky Mountains. She also volunteered at a dude ranch in Colorado. Later, she attended Denver Bible College, where she wrote articles for the college newspaper and graduated with a degree in teaching. She met her husband there after he returned from WWII.
Lois was a teacher in Boyd County, Nebraska for several years. In 1954 she moved to Edinboro and worked at Edinboro State Teacher College as a custodian.
Lois loved writing, reading and walking. She was a church librarian at Fairview Bible Church, of which she was a founding member.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1979, Edward L. Schlindwein; two sons, Raymond and Roy Schlindwein; and two sisters, Norma Melcher and Geraldine Alexander.
Survivors include her two daughters, Doris Griffin (Everett) of Cummings, Ga. and Annette Hotchkiss (David) of Edinboro; five sons, Edward Schlindwein (Dianna) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Richard Schlindwein of Edinboro, Roger Schlindwein (Karen) of Dayton, Ohio, Rex Schlindwein of Edinboro and Russell Schlindwein of Edinboro; a sister, Joyce Kraft of Scottsbluff, Neb.; a brother, Gerald Herrick (Diane) of Mt. Lake Terrace, Wash.; also 11 grandchildren, Tivona Schneider (Dave), Adan Schlindwein (Sarah), Nicole Workman (Jamie), Amber Hotchkiss, Kara Hanlin (Bryan), Eric Griffin, Elaine Griffin, Jacob Hotchkiss (Amber), Faith Jackson (Nathanial), Abe Hotchkiss and Isaak Schlindwein; and seven great-grandchildren, Emily Schneider, Logan Schneider, Raylan Schlindwein, Leah Workman, Celina Hotchkiss, Yireh Jackson and a baby boy on the way.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Friends may call at Fairview Bible Church, 6011 Avonia Rd., Fairview, PA 16415, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held there at 4:15 p.m. with Pastor Christopher Preston and Pastor Michael Bryant officiating.
Memorials may be made to Ramps of Hope, P.O. Box 65, West Springfield, PA 16443, or to Chosen International at chosenima.org
