1/1
Lois E. Schlindwein
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois E. Schlindwein, 97, a 65 year resident of Edinboro, formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Denver, Colorado and Stuart, Nebraska, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Meadville, Pa. She was born in Monowi, Nebraska, on October 1, 1922, the daughter of the late Gerald and Faie Herrick.

While growing up, Lois, with her brother and three sisters, enjoyed spending summers with their grandparents on their farm in Meadow Grove, Nebraska. As a young woman, she volunteered for the American Sunday School Union, teaching Vacation Bible School to children in Eastern Colorado and the Rocky Mountains. She also volunteered at a dude ranch in Colorado. Later, she attended Denver Bible College, where she wrote articles for the college newspaper and graduated with a degree in teaching. She met her husband there after he returned from WWII.

Lois was a teacher in Boyd County, Nebraska for several years. In 1954 she moved to Edinboro and worked at Edinboro State Teacher College as a custodian.

Lois loved writing, reading and walking. She was a church librarian at Fairview Bible Church, of which she was a founding member.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1979, Edward L. Schlindwein; two sons, Raymond and Roy Schlindwein; and two sisters, Norma Melcher and Geraldine Alexander.

Survivors include her two daughters, Doris Griffin (Everett) of Cummings, Ga. and Annette Hotchkiss (David) of Edinboro; five sons, Edward Schlindwein (Dianna) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Richard Schlindwein of Edinboro, Roger Schlindwein (Karen) of Dayton, Ohio, Rex Schlindwein of Edinboro and Russell Schlindwein of Edinboro; a sister, Joyce Kraft of Scottsbluff, Neb.; a brother, Gerald Herrick (Diane) of Mt. Lake Terrace, Wash.; also 11 grandchildren, Tivona Schneider (Dave), Adan Schlindwein (Sarah), Nicole Workman (Jamie), Amber Hotchkiss, Kara Hanlin (Bryan), Eric Griffin, Elaine Griffin, Jacob Hotchkiss (Amber), Faith Jackson (Nathanial), Abe Hotchkiss and Isaak Schlindwein; and seven great-grandchildren, Emily Schneider, Logan Schneider, Raylan Schlindwein, Leah Workman, Celina Hotchkiss, Yireh Jackson and a baby boy on the way.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Friends may call at Fairview Bible Church, 6011 Avonia Rd., Fairview, PA 16415, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held there at 4:15 p.m. with Pastor Christopher Preston and Pastor Michael Bryant officiating.

Memorials may be made to Ramps of Hope, P.O. Box 65, West Springfield, PA 16443, or to Chosen International at chosenima.org

To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fairview Bible Church
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
04:15 PM
Fairview Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glunt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved