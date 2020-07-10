Lois Elizabeth Vosmus, 83, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on March 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Roscoe Nelson and Helen Elizabeth Bernatowicz Vosmus.
Lois was a 1951 graduate of Villa Elementary School, a 1955 graduate of Villa Maria Academy and graduated from Mercyhurst College in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education.
She acquired her Elementary Certification and taught at Penn School, Project Individual at St. Joseph's Home, and Harding Elementary retiring in June of 1992.
Lois was a member of St. James RC Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister and served in the ministry of the Prayer Line. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Alpha Iota Chapter, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, and the Erie Maennerchor Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousins, Evelyn Black and Margaret McIntyre and dear friends, Elaine Schwab and Barbara Coughlin.
She is survived by her cousin and Godson, Matthew Black and wife Annabelle and Godson, Alexander; and cousins, Sharon (Gary) Curtis, Jay McIntyre, Janet (Don) Ciesielski, Maureen (Ralph) Fontaine, Bruce McIntyre, and Evelyn (Craig) Britton. She is also survived by her dear friends, Esther Gallagher, Mary Anne Ashworth, and Helen Zimmerman.
Friends are invited to call at Saint James RC Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial there at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. All CDC COVID-19 Guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Grade School Scholarship Fund, 2602 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510, or to The Humane Society of Northwest PA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., is handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.