Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Lois Evelyn (Cook) Bires


1924 - 2019
Lois Evelyn (Cook) Bires Obituary
Lois Evelyn (Cook) Bires, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 27, 1924, a daughter to the late Raymond and Clara (Alcox) Cook.

Lois graduated from Academy High School in 1943. She was married to her beloved husband George E. Bires, on May 4, 1946. Lois lived in Erie all her life and was a homemaker. She was a wonderful mother to her loving children and immensely loved her grandsons and all her great-grandchildren. Her sense of humor throughout her life was so endearing to anyone who knew her. Lois had attended Immanuel Baptist Church.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George on September 30, 2001; brother, Lowell (Myrtle) Cook; and sisters, Winifred (Ralph) Ott, Marjorie (Alton) Nielsen, Virginia (Ormonde) Carey and Jewell (Marshall) McGarvey.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Mary) Bires, of Erie, and Christopher (Connie) Bires of Ft. Myers, Fla.; daughter, Cheryl (Frederick) Ciccozzi of Erie; seven grandsons, Brian Bires, Joseph (Erin) Bires, Jason (Mary O'Brien) Bires, Kevin Bires, Anthony (Jan) Ciccozzi, Steven Ciccozzi, and Jon (Rebecca) Ciccozzi; and nine great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Lois's family would like to thank the caregivers at Walnut Creek Nursing Home for taking care of Lois during her last six months.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shane Thompson. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 30, 2019
