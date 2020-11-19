Lois Irene Sliker, age 90, of Harborcreek, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born in Tionesta, Pa., on September 16, 1930, daughter of the late Thomas and Viola McWilliams.
Lois was a longtime member of Harborcreek Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her church family.
She will be missed greatly by her daughter, Cindy (Tim); son, Terry (Janine); sister, Shirley (Don); grandsons, Sean (Jovelyn), Andrew (Allysar), and Kyle (Jessica); and granddaughter, Amy. She loved her five great-grandchildren, Johnathon, Anthony, Ayda, Kyden, and Miles. Spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was her joy in life.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; seven brothers, and three sisters.
Lois' family would like to thank all the nurses and aides at Sarah Reed for the loving care they gave to her.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Lois' Celebration of Life Service at noon. Private interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
