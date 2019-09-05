Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Park United Methodist Church
30 N. Lake Street
North East, PA
Lois King Lamb


1925 - 2019
Lois King Lamb Obituary
Lois King Lamb, age 94, of North East, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1925, in Harborcreek, to the late Leo and Lola (Wright) King.

Lois attended North East High School, and was later employed by Eureka Products in North East for 23 years, until her retirement in 1989. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing board games, and singing in the church choir and playing bells at Park United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Lamb; daughter, Karen Jyrkas; sisters, Doris Sosnowski and Joyce Germano; and brothers, Arthur King and Robert King.

Lois is survived by a son, Dennis Lamb (Barbara) of McMurry, Pa.; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the North East Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, North East, or to Park United Methodist Church.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 5, 2019
