Lois L. Cook, age 86, of Waterford, Pa., passed away on September 17, 2019, at the Parkside Residences in North East. She was born in South Ripley, New York, on March 22, 1933, the daughter of Robert Purdue, Sr. and Mabel (Foster) Purdue.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gormley Cook; as well as her parents; and siblings, Robert Perdue, Jr. and Fern Leek.
Lois loved her family, her garden, and all the birds that came to her feeders. For twenty years, she worked at General Electric's Locomotive and Car Equipment Division, where she met her husband Gormley. She was a member of Waterford Presbyterian Church, Pleasantview Garden Club and the Waterford Golden Age group.
Lois is survived by her sisters, Edna Maas and Ruth Henry (Harry); brother, William Purdue (Sharon); children, Karl Kramer and Karen Kramer (formerly Cave); step-children, Gary Cook (Sandy) and Gay Cook; grandchildren, Michael Cave and Robert Cave (Sara); and step-grandchildren, Jordan Cook (Sharon), Justin Cook (Khara) and Cheney Gunderson (Mike); and great-grandchildren, Landon and Siena Cook, Nathan and Natalie Cook, and Luke and Ty Gunderson.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, on Wednesday, September 18th from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, September 19th from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Rick Maas.
Memorials may be made to the , at 2115 W. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 18, 2019