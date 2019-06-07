|
Lois M. Messersmith Shaffer, 93, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born in Erie, on May 12, 1926, a daughter of the late Edward J. and Emma Hoenes Messersmith.
Lois was a 1945 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She worked as a switchboard operator for Halle Bros and later for the Hilton Hotel. Lois was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a past member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, where she was an active volunteer. She was member of the Red Hats Society and the Siebenbuerger Club Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Shaffer; her son, Thomas Domowicz; her two brothers, Edward and Leonard Messersmith; and her stepson-in-law, Joseph Seggi.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Domowicz, of Oklahoma, City; her son, Joel Domowicz (Laura), of Venango; her stepdaughter, Phyllis Seggi; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church - 2216 Peach St., Erie, PA 16502. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
