Lois M. Niles, age 65, of Wesleyville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 30, 1955, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Bruce.
Lois enjoyed being a landscaper and gardener and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lois is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Niles; two children, Chanda Bittner and Noel Niles; five brothers, Carl (April), Paul (Sherry), Dick (Anita), Randy (Donna Marie) and Herman (Lena) Bruce; one sister, Patti Morgan (John), all of Canada; five grandchildren, Jason Niles (Ashlee), Jeffery Bittner, Catherine Niles-Bittner (Aaron), Chloe Bittner and Nichole Norris; six great-grandchildren, Mia Niles, Lillian and Bella Heinemann, Aveona Farrell, Emerson Farrell, and Daxton Norris and one great-grandchild soon to be born; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by one brother, Gerard Bruce; son-in-law, Jeffery Bittner; sister-in-law, Donna Bruce; and an infant sister
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Memorial contributions may be made to Lois' family through the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.