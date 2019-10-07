|
|
Lois M. Wade, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Edinboro Manor.
She was born in Erie on May 24, 1927, the daughter of the late Owen S. and Wilma Moorse Lewis.
She enjoyed sewing, woodworking, crafts, knitting, crocheting, dancing and painting.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Harry Lanagan, Jr., by her husband Regis E. Wade; and a son Thomas O. Lanagan.
She is survived by three sons, Daniel Lanagan and his wife Sally, of Erie; William Lanagan of Chanute, Kan., and Harry Lanagan, III and his wife Becky of Waterford; a daughter Dona Farrell of Waterford, a brother, Paul Lewis and his wife, Rita of Waterford, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2019