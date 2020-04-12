|
|
Lois (Anderson) Masteller, age 85, of North East, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ball Pavilion. She was born August 17, 1934 in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph Anderson and Mary (Williams) Anderson Wagner.
She graduated from Titusville High School and was later employed by Jiffy Foods and Van de Kamps.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Reni Lea Bush; grandsons, Japeth Masteller and Eren Bush; and siblings, Joseph Anderson, Carolyn Bodien, and Robert Anderson.
She is survived by her son Michael (Debbie) Masteller of Chesapeake Va., Cindy Stephenson (Kirk) of Harborcreek. Grandchildren, Nicole Kiley ( Carl Mangel) of Littleton, N.C., Renee Bennett (Steve Terry) of Moorpark, Calif., and Robin Ireland (Scott) of Newbury Park, Calif.; great-grandchildren Jake and Ryan Ireland. She is also survived by her brother Harry Anderson (Marilyn) of Fairview, Pa.
A memorial service will be held at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East at a future date.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020