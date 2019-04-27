|
|
Lois T. Lyons, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Aliquippa, Pa., on January 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Owen Bruce and Julia Matijasic Thompson.
Lois was a 1960 graduate of McDowell High School. She was employed by GE and later worked for Urick Foundry.
She was a loving family member who enjoyed traveling, especially to Walt Disney World. She also enjoyed books, puzzles, music and watching TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her significant other, Arthur J. Leo.
Lois is survived by three children, Jeff A. Lyons and his wife Wanda, Laura A. Malott and David B. Lyons and his wife Electa, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services were held privately, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Please send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2019