Lola Jean Coyne passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 86, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Lola was a loving wife who spent many years as a devoted mother to eight children.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on November 24, 1933, to parents Harry and Martha Dickey.

On May 2, 1952, Lola was set-up on a blind date with Tom Coyne and they married exactly one year later on May 2, 1953 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Erie. A decade later Lola, Tom, and their eight children moved across the country to California and settled in Simi Valley. Lola was an at-home mom for many years, but eventually entered the work force and began a career in the Ventura County School District where she worked for nearly 25 years. Lola brought constant happiness to those around her through her vibrant sense of humor. She also enjoyed spending time in Las Vegas and was an avid bingo player. Most of all, Lola loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

Lola was preceded by her husband Tom and parents Harry and Martha.

She is survived by her two sisters, eight children, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.

A social distance Mass will be held at noon on September 26th, at St. Rose of Lima Church, in Simi Valley, Calif., followed by internment at Assumption Cemetery.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
