Lora A. Thomas, 98, of Lakeland, Florida, and formerly of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 20, 1922, in Union City, a daughter of Laurel Brumagin and Rose Stuyvesant Brumagin.
She married Rev. Leslie Melvin Thomas, and he preceded her in death on October 20, 2000.
Lora attended Lake Pleasant Grade School and Union City High School.
She was a homemaker raising her family, and in her later years, she cleaned homes around the Union City area.
Lora was a member of the Free Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking.
She is survived by three sons, Jack M. Thomas and his wife Sylvia of Lakeland, Florida, Larry R. Thomas and his wife JoAnne of Lakeland, Florida, and James D. Thomas and his wife Robin of Union City; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Wells of Pleasantville.
In addition to her loving husband, Leslie, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Thomas; a sister, Doris Kahle; and four brothers, Wallace, Ross, Robert, and Billy Brumagin.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Burial will take place in Riceville Cemetery, Centerville.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lora's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 3, 2020