Loren Lee Logan, age 74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born in Erie on April 19, 1946, loving daughter of the late John MacGregor and Grace Mosier Logan.
She lived with her parents in New Jersey and Ohio and returned with them to Erie, in 1985.
Loren attended Solon High School in Solon, Ohio and received a Certificate of Completion for the Requirements of the Department of Special Education at Jonathan Dayton Regional High School in Springfield, N.J. in June 1966.
Upon the family's return to Erie in 1985, Loren began to benefit from the services of the Dr. Gertrude Barber Center. She was employed at the Barber Center Workshops and loved receiving her paycheck. In her retirement, Loren enjoyed the activities at the Senior Center. Loren was a resident for many years within the Barber Center's group home residential system in Erie and Harborcreek.
Loren was an extremely loving and hospitable person who enjoyed being with her family, friends, and housemates. In her younger years, she enjoyed swimming, bowling, traveling, going to Mass and eating out. She made pot holders that she enjoyed giving to family and friends, and offering them for sale in the Center's Gift Shop.
Loren was preceded in death by her devoted and loving mother, in March 2007; her father, in 1998; her godparents, Aunt Anna Mary and Uncle John Bricher; and, her Aunt Jane and Uncle Jim Logan.
Loren is survived by her cousin/guardian Jeanne (Harold) Bender of Erie; cousins, Mary Ann (V. Bruce) Junius of Lafayette, Ind. and Naples, Fla.; and, Kathleen Green of Sewickley, Pa. She was "Aunt Loren" to SaraBeth (Charlie) Vaughan, Amy (Erich) Humbaugh, Megan (Michael) McMahon, Emily (Rob) Harrison, Jennifer (Chris) Brackney, H. (Susan) Bender, and Julie (Chris) Hammon, and all their children, especially the McMahon and Bender families. She is further survived by her cousins, Sally Logan, Nancy Montone and Mary Jane Johnston.
Loren's family would like to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude to all the staff and volunteers of the Dr. Gertrude Barber Center, the Workshop, the Senior Center, residential caregivers, her nurses, her housemates (Frances, Vickie and Mary Jane) and staff (Kelly, Sharease, Jordan, Jasmine, Bethany, Terri, Jackie, Lamara, Debbie and Karen) of her most recent group home at Parkside for their many years of kindness, love and care. Thanks, also, to UPMC Hospice for their support and care during her last few weeks.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private. A private Celebration of Life Mass will be livestreamed at St. Patrick's Church with Monsignor Henry A. Kriegel officiating on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00am. http://www.saintpatrickparisherie.org, click on "homilies" on the bar to the right, and then click on You Tube). Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support during this difficult time. Arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Loren's memory to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020