Rev. Loretha Williams Johnson, 85, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Brevillier Village, Harborcreek, Pa. She was born on October 15, 1933, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to Eugene and Alberta Griffin Williams.
Educated in the public schools of Ardmore, she met and married her husband of 55 years, the late Rev. Arnold Johnson, Jr. They relocated to Erie, Pa. in 1957, where she became a member of what is now the Cherry Street Church of God. In 1967, her family moved to Meadville, Pa., where she became a partner in ministry with her husband at the Boynton Street Church of God. Rev. Johnson accepted her divine call to ministry and was ordained in 1986. The Johnsons returned to Erie in 1985, where they planted the East Side Church of God.
A lifelong learner, she modeled a love of education to her children. She became an LPN at Hamot Hospital, worked at Spencer Hospital, and later became an RN at St. Vincent's Hospital.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Thelma Louella Johnson; and her brothers, Patrick and Lee Autry Williams.
The devoted mother of ten leaves to cherish her memory nine children, Elsa Bass, Dee Ann (Dennis) Demby, Debra J.J. Johnson, Joyce Boaz, Mary (James) Ernst, Nancy (Everett) James, Arnold, Timothy, and David (Sarah) Johnson; her sister, Mary Louise Alexander; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, Pa., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a celebration of life will immediately follow with Rev. Gloria Rhodes officiating and Rev. Douglas Hepler, eulogizing. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019