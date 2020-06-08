Loretta A. Gamble, age 72, of Erie, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was born in Erie, on February 19, 1948, to Thomas Sr. and Annie (Green) Myers
Loretta attended Tech Memorial High School before marrying and starting a family with Arthur R. Gamble Sr. She spent a decade working at Social Security Administration before pursuing her dreams and establishing Lag and Friends Entertainment Company in 1977. Loretta was a trailblazer in the field, being one of the first women to develop and host her own talk show, using the platform to address social outreach, community development, and education among other topics. Loretta was a giver, dedicating her life to the service of others whether it was volunteering at her children's school, sitting on boards, helping at local community agencies, or being a caregiver to her family. Her love for the Lord provided the strength she needed to share her compassion with everyone she met. Her smile shined bright whenever you saw her on either side of the camera. Those who knew her best likely shared a bowl of popcorn, card game, movie, love of travel, pull of the slots, spin on the dancefloor, good hearted laugh, or heartfelt prayer or word of encouragement.
She is survived by her children, Arthur R. Gamble Jr. (Melinda), Kimberly A. Gamble, and Denice A. Gamble. Loretta is further survived by her mother, Annie Myers, her grandchildren, Sharmaine L. Gamble, and Alisha M. Gamble and her great-grandsons, Jericoh, and Jendrich Gamble. She is survived by her siblings, Thomas Myers Jr., Gregory Myers (Mary), Lillian Lofton (Ron), and Katherine Myers and in-laws Eileen Gamble, Arthur L. Gamble, Steve Gamble, and Shirley Cooper (Wayne). Loretta is also survived and well loved by close friends, Travis Walker, Jeanette Egana, Doris Bailey, Ann Flowers and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her many friends whom she saw loved and valued as family.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Gamble Sr., her father, Thomas J. Myers Sr. and a grandson, Arthur R. Gamble III. Her brother in-law Elijah J. Gamble Sr. transitioned the same day. She was also preceded by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eligah Sr. and Luvenger Gamble, along with sister and brothers-in-law, Earnia Woodard, Maxine Gamble, Mack Gamble, Georgia Mae Gates, Mennie Pearl McLaurin, and Reddie Belle Evans.
A small graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Loretta attended Tech Memorial High School before marrying and starting a family with Arthur R. Gamble Sr. She spent a decade working at Social Security Administration before pursuing her dreams and establishing Lag and Friends Entertainment Company in 1977. Loretta was a trailblazer in the field, being one of the first women to develop and host her own talk show, using the platform to address social outreach, community development, and education among other topics. Loretta was a giver, dedicating her life to the service of others whether it was volunteering at her children's school, sitting on boards, helping at local community agencies, or being a caregiver to her family. Her love for the Lord provided the strength she needed to share her compassion with everyone she met. Her smile shined bright whenever you saw her on either side of the camera. Those who knew her best likely shared a bowl of popcorn, card game, movie, love of travel, pull of the slots, spin on the dancefloor, good hearted laugh, or heartfelt prayer or word of encouragement.
She is survived by her children, Arthur R. Gamble Jr. (Melinda), Kimberly A. Gamble, and Denice A. Gamble. Loretta is further survived by her mother, Annie Myers, her grandchildren, Sharmaine L. Gamble, and Alisha M. Gamble and her great-grandsons, Jericoh, and Jendrich Gamble. She is survived by her siblings, Thomas Myers Jr., Gregory Myers (Mary), Lillian Lofton (Ron), and Katherine Myers and in-laws Eileen Gamble, Arthur L. Gamble, Steve Gamble, and Shirley Cooper (Wayne). Loretta is also survived and well loved by close friends, Travis Walker, Jeanette Egana, Doris Bailey, Ann Flowers and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her many friends whom she saw loved and valued as family.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur R. Gamble Sr., her father, Thomas J. Myers Sr. and a grandson, Arthur R. Gamble III. Her brother in-law Elijah J. Gamble Sr. transitioned the same day. She was also preceded by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eligah Sr. and Luvenger Gamble, along with sister and brothers-in-law, Earnia Woodard, Maxine Gamble, Mack Gamble, Georgia Mae Gates, Mennie Pearl McLaurin, and Reddie Belle Evans.
A small graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 8, 2020.