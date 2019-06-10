Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Trinity Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Kovacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta A. (Kubicki) Kovacs


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta A. (Kubicki) Kovacs Obituary
Loretta A. (Kubicki) Kovacs, age 91, of Erie passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2018 at Manchester Commons. She was born in Erie on June 7, 1928 a daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha (Kalinowski) Kubicki.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband, Janós "John" Kovacs of Erie; a brother-in-law, Edwin Carl Johnson of Grove City; her nieces and nephews; nephew, Clair Thompson of Mercer, Pa.; nephew, Lee (Cindy) Johnson of Grove City; Mark Johnson of Toledo, Ohio; niece, Lavina Johnson of Hubbard, Ohio; niece, Kathleen Johnson of Brookfield, Ohio; great and great-great nieces and nephews; her treasured neighbor, Connie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister, Margaret (Kubicki) Johnson, nieces Carol Johnson and Alice Thompson, and nephews, Carl Johnson and Roy Johnson.

Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of a service at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw.

Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.

Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now