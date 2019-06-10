|
Loretta A. (Kubicki) Kovacs, age 91, of Erie passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2018 at Manchester Commons. She was born in Erie on June 7, 1928 a daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha (Kalinowski) Kubicki.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband, Janós "John" Kovacs of Erie; a brother-in-law, Edwin Carl Johnson of Grove City; her nieces and nephews; nephew, Clair Thompson of Mercer, Pa.; nephew, Lee (Cindy) Johnson of Grove City; Mark Johnson of Toledo, Ohio; niece, Lavina Johnson of Hubbard, Ohio; niece, Kathleen Johnson of Brookfield, Ohio; great and great-great nieces and nephews; her treasured neighbor, Connie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved sister, Margaret (Kubicki) Johnson, nieces Carol Johnson and Alice Thompson, and nephews, Carl Johnson and Roy Johnson.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of a service at 1 p.m. with Msgr. Daniel Magraw.
Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019