Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Balkovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Laskowski Balkovic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Laskowski Balkovic Obituary
Loretta Laskowski Balkovic passed away unexpectedly, on September 18, 2019, at her home in Erie.

She was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters and one grandson.

Loretta is survived by her five children: Thomas Balkovic, Jr. of Erie, Melody DeWolf of California, Darlene (Greg) Schreiber of Erie, Dean (Cathy) Balkovic of Erie, and Valerie (Harry) Pushchak of Erie, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.