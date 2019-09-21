|
|
Loretta Laskowski Balkovic passed away unexpectedly, on September 18, 2019, at her home in Erie.
She was preceded in death by 13 brothers and sisters and one grandson.
Loretta is survived by her five children: Thomas Balkovic, Jr. of Erie, Melody DeWolf of California, Darlene (Greg) Schreiber of Erie, Dean (Cathy) Balkovic of Erie, and Valerie (Harry) Pushchak of Erie, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service for immediate family will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by interment at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019