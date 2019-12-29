Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Treasure Lake Church
DuBois, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Treasure Lake Church
DuBois, PA
Loretta M. (Bundy Guthrie) Granger


1927 - 2019
Loretta M. (Bundy Guthrie) Granger Obituary
Loretta M (Bundy Guthrie) Granger went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 25, 2019.

Loretta was married to the late Howard Guthrie for 35 years. They had two children, Susan (Guthrie) Butler and Norman Guthrie. She was then married to Charles Granger, who preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc, 211 S. Main Street, DuBois.

A funeral service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Treasure Lake Church, DuBois. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service with Pastor Dick Whitaker and Pastor Robert Cappel co-officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Treasure Lake Church, 226 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or the DuBois Nursing Home, 282 South Eight Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneral home.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
