Loretta R. Niemi (Bukowski), age 93, of Millcreek, passed away on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the Forestview Nursing Home. She was born in Erie, Pa., on June 13th, 1926 to the late Gustave and Elizabeth (Gaczkowski) Bukowski.
Loretta graduated from East High School, class of 1944. She worked at Sears in the catalog department for many years after raising her family before retirement in 1987. She was a longtime member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. Loretta loved to walk, bike, travel and bake especially Finnish and Polish sweet breads.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Eino J. Niemi and an older brother Clarence Burke.
She is survived by her younger sister, Mary (Bukowski) Morosky (Larry), sister-in-law, Mary Grace Niemi of Virgina, three sons: Jerome J. (Joanne) of Rochester, N.Y., Donald R. (Kathyrn) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Allen P. (Christine) of Erie, seven grandchildren: Eric Niemi, Matthew Niemi, Stephanie (James) Cappellett, Sarah (Frank) LaFuria, Jacob (Marissa) Niemi, Eric (Jennifer) Pipal and Craig Pipal; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell Ave.) on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Private services and burial will be Thursday morning at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa, 16501. A special thank you to the wonderful Nursing staff of Forestview and Oakview at Springhill for the care given to of our mother during the past four years.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019