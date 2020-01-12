|
Lori Ann Baginski, age 58, of Erie, died unexpectedly, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born on September 23, 1961, in Erie the daughter of the late Richard "Dick" Mohney and Camilia Felizardo Mohney Arteaga.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she was a selfless individual who would take the shirt off her back to help someone who needed a helping hand. She was a self-taught musician who played lead guitar in the original all women band named "Damsel" in the 1980s. Her musical talent was inherited from her mother, who was known as "Gugi," and who also liked to perform.
Lori was also the first woman custodian A at the Erie School District. She started there at the age of 17 and it was her only job until retirement.
Besides her parents, Lori did lose her best friend, Kathy Harper a few years ago.
She is survived by her daughter who was her pride and joy, Danielle Nelson and her husband Brandon. She is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Mohney and Sharon Mohney-LeTrent, all of Erie, and is the aunt of Timothy, Vincent, and Victoria. She is further survived by two great-nieces and a great-nephew, along with many friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020