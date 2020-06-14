Lori J. Elwell
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori J. Elwell, age 61, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home. She was born in August 1958, a daughter of the late Thomas Arndt and Helen (Miller) Arndt Herman.

She graduated from Academy High School with the class of 1976 and received her Associate Degree in Architectural Drafting and Design from Triangle Technical Institute. Most recently she worked at Heatron Erie in the thick film department where she was touted as an expert on data card assembly and will be sorely missed by her co-workers.

Lori travelled around the country during her 20s and made many friends along the way. She had a resilient spirit that carried her through many struggles, and a group of long-time friends that always kept her in line. She was fortunate to find the love of her life and they spent many great years together, making each other crazy. Affectionately known by her grandkids as "Regular Ol' Grama," she was anything but and enjoyed making good on years of promising her girls, "I can't wait until you grow up and have children of your own!" Lori loved to be out in the woods and her absence will be felt by many dear friends at camp. May we always remember her wit, her smile, and her embrace.

Along with her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her best friend and cousin, Dennis Arndt.

She is survived by her loving husband, Moe; her three daughters, Rebecca (Rob) Feick, Monica Himmel, and Julia Himmel (Vel Moore); and their six grandchildren, Ben, Kianna, Emma, Abby, Crafton, and Desmond. She is also survived by her three stepsons and their families, Chris (Greta) Elwell, Mark (Beth) Elwell, and Mathew (Tracy) Elwell; all five of her siblings and their families, Michael (Donna) Arndt, Danny (Wilma) Arndt, Colleen (David) Reiser, Patty Christmas, and Maggie (John) Marsden; her aunt, Gladys Sanders; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lori's life at her self-requested "party" to be scheduled at a later date. There will be no formal funeral service, per her wishes. In lieu of a memorial, please take a moment to remember Lori and those she leaves behind every time you hear her favorite song, "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

"And I think to myself what a wonderful world."

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved