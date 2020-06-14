Lori J. Elwell, age 61, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in her home. She was born in August 1958, a daughter of the late Thomas Arndt and Helen (Miller) Arndt Herman.
She graduated from Academy High School with the class of 1976 and received her Associate Degree in Architectural Drafting and Design from Triangle Technical Institute. Most recently she worked at Heatron Erie in the thick film department where she was touted as an expert on data card assembly and will be sorely missed by her co-workers.
Lori travelled around the country during her 20s and made many friends along the way. She had a resilient spirit that carried her through many struggles, and a group of long-time friends that always kept her in line. She was fortunate to find the love of her life and they spent many great years together, making each other crazy. Affectionately known by her grandkids as "Regular Ol' Grama," she was anything but and enjoyed making good on years of promising her girls, "I can't wait until you grow up and have children of your own!" Lori loved to be out in the woods and her absence will be felt by many dear friends at camp. May we always remember her wit, her smile, and her embrace.
Along with her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her best friend and cousin, Dennis Arndt.
She is survived by her loving husband, Moe; her three daughters, Rebecca (Rob) Feick, Monica Himmel, and Julia Himmel (Vel Moore); and their six grandchildren, Ben, Kianna, Emma, Abby, Crafton, and Desmond. She is also survived by her three stepsons and their families, Chris (Greta) Elwell, Mark (Beth) Elwell, and Mathew (Tracy) Elwell; all five of her siblings and their families, Michael (Donna) Arndt, Danny (Wilma) Arndt, Colleen (David) Reiser, Patty Christmas, and Maggie (John) Marsden; her aunt, Gladys Sanders; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Lori's life at her self-requested "party" to be scheduled at a later date. There will be no formal funeral service, per her wishes. In lieu of a memorial, please take a moment to remember Lori and those she leaves behind every time you hear her favorite song, "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.
"And I think to myself what a wonderful world."
