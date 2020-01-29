Home

Lorraine C. Zorn DeMarco

Lorraine C. Zorn DeMarco Obituary
Lorraine C. Zorn DeMarco, 59, of Erie, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on August 26, 1960, a daughter of the late Gerald C. and Charlotte V. Thompson Zorn.

Lorraine graduated from Linesville High School in 1978. She worked as a purchasing agent at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital for over 30 years, during which time she received her purchasing certificate from Mercyhurst College. Lorraine was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, children and loved cats. Lorraine loved spending time with family and friends and was always known to put others first.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Clanton Frese. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Anthony D. DeMarco, PhD; her two sons, Anthony M. DeMarco and his wife Tatsiana, and Christopher D. DeMarco and his wife Devin, both of Cleveland; her brother, Gerald Zorn, of Conneaut Lake, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Service the following morning at First United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Meadville, Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P. O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 29, 2020
