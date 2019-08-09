Home

John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
2630 E State St
Hermitage, PA 16148
(724) 347-5000
Lorraine Groenendaal Obituary
Lorraine Groenendaal, age 89, of Mercer, Pa., was born on January 4, 1930, in Erie, Pa., to mother, Anna (Bohalz) Markow and father, Trofyn Markow – both deceased. She passed away of natural causes, on August 7, 2019, at 7:00 a.m., at her residence.

She graduated from Erie schools.

She was the former owner, with her husband, of Belle Valley Provision in her early years

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Groenendaal, whom she married on May 4, 1950, and he passed away June 6, 2014

In keeping Lorraine's wishes, there will not be any services

Friends may sign guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2019
