Lorraine Groenendaal, age 89, of Mercer, Pa., was born on January 4, 1930, in Erie, Pa., to mother, Anna (Bohalz) Markow and father, Trofyn Markow – both deceased. She passed away of natural causes, on August 7, 2019, at 7:00 a.m., at her residence.
She graduated from Erie schools.
She was the former owner, with her husband, of Belle Valley Provision in her early years
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Groenendaal, whom she married on May 4, 1950, and he passed away June 6, 2014
In keeping Lorraine's wishes, there will not be any services
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2019