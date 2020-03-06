Home

Lorraine M. Shaffer


1924 - 2020
Lorraine M. Shaffer Obituary
Lorraine M. Shaffer, 94, of Mechanicsburg, passed away February 28, 2020, at home.

She was born September 5, 1924, in Hadley, Pa., daughter of the late, Raymond and Alice (Brooks) Smith.

She was a graduate of Hadley High School, class of 1943, and Meadville Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1946.

Lorraine was very passionate regarding her career in nursing and medicine.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, John R. McNeill, M.D., in 1978, after 27 years of marriage and Col. William K. Shaffer in 2010, after 22 years of marriage

She is survived by her children, John McNeill, Sallie McNeill, of Camp Hill and Kristen Ford, of Charlotte, N.C., granddaughter, Sarah Ross, great-granddaughter, Gloria Ross, and great-grandsons, Joseph and Jona Ross.

Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie, Pa.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2020
