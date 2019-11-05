|
|
Lorraine Rahal Rassie, of North East, fell asleep in death on October 31st, at her home. She was born in Lebanon, on December 22, 1926, to the late Khalil and Najeebie (Hillel) Rahal.
Lorraine loved gardening, flowers, cooking, and was a dedicated mother. Her greatest joy was when her three children joined her as Jehovah's Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ameen and beloved siblings, Renee Maghes, Alsace George, Souhail and Wajeeh Rahal.
Her memory will survive with her devoted children, Michelle, Jeffrey, and Alan (Jody) Rassie and beloved sister, Selwa Corey. She was also "Situ," "Mama Rassie" and Aunt Lorraine to many whom she all loved deeply.
The family will receive friends at the North East Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 9335 W. Main St., North East, Pa., on Sunday, November 10th at 3:30 p.m., followed by a memorial talk at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Jehovah's Witnesses using JW.org.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019