Lorraine Ruth McKissick Sliker, age 91, of Harborcreek, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Wattsburg. She was born in Strobleton, Pa., on November 23, 1928, daughter of the late Carm A. McKissick and Hettie Angle McKissick. Lorraine had lived in Erie since 1950.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Sliker, whom she had married in 1951; three brothers, George McKissick, David McKissick, and Carm E. McKissick; and one sister, Thelma McKissick Fleishman.
She is survived by her three children, Douglas Sliker (Audrey), Hetty Sliker Andrews (David) and Ronda Sliker Oaks (Joe); two sisters, Virginia McKissick Telian and Mary Ellen McKissick Keverline; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine grew up on the family farm in Strobleton, Pa. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1947 and was a graduate of Welch's Business School.
Lorraine accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior while in her teens. She and her family attended Bethel Baptist Church in Erie for many years. For this, her family will be forever thankful.
Lorraine loved to cook and was very good at it. Over the years, she provided countless delicious meals for her family and many friends.
Lorraine had worked at the Oil City Hospital, Boston Store, Millers Department Store, and the office of Dr. John Hipps. She retired from the Smith Erie Credit Union in 1993.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Jerry Davis where Lorraine will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.