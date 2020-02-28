Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Lorraine V. Sis Rosenthal Rohrer


1923 - 2020
Lorraine V. Sis Rosenthal Rohrer Obituary
Lorraine V. "Sis" Rosenthal Rohrer, 96, was born on July 13, 1923, and died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She grew up in Greene Township, a daughter of the late George and Elvera Lundquist Rosenthal.

Among other places, she was employed at Sanner Office Supply. She enjoyed many things, most of all the Red Hat Society, Bunco, cards with all her girls and family, friends, flowers and her two cats.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; one daughter, Carol Graham; one son, Robert Rohrer; her great-granddaughter, Taylor; three sisters, Elvera "Babe" Harvey, Gertrude Ballus, and Nancy Corklin; and six brothers, George "Sonny," Gordon, James, Norman, Jack, and Dale Rosenthal.

Survivors include one sister, Doris Ebert; two sons, Richard Rohrer (Milagros) and James Rohrer (Karen); seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Rosenthal and Carol Arndt; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of Lorraine's loyal caregivers.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .

www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020
