Lorrie Jean Kelly, 63, of North East, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Hospital losing her fight with Liver Disease. She was born on July 7, 1956 a daughter of the late Harry (Pat) and Arlene Kelly of Ripley, N.Y.
Lorrie was a graduate of Ripley Central High School Class of 1974. After graduation she worked at Wosters, then at Belknap's in Westfield, N.Y. She then worked at Welch's in Westfield, N.Y. until they closed. She got retrained as a Pharmacist Technician and worked at the Walmart Pharmacy for several years. In 2012 she co-founded Virginia's RTO with her brother which operates furniture stores in Florida and Illinois. She maintained accounting and payroll while overseeing the home office and daily operations.
Lorrie was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge. She loved the Buffalo Bills and was a diehard fan. She enjoyed traveling with her brother Tim on business trips, watching football, shopping and getting her hair and nails done.
She is survived by her two brothers, Tim Kelly and his wife Pam of North East, her brother Mike Kelly and his wife Debbie of North East; nephew Ashton Kelly and nieces Erin Youngs, Katlyn Kelly and Leah Kelly.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. At Lorrie's request, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Memorials may be made to Quincy Cemetery, P.O. Box 168, Ripley, NY 14775. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019