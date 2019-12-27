|
|
Lottie Figurski Gardner, age 96, of Erie, passed away at LECOM Senior Living, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Erie, on June 27, 1923, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Kupniewski) Figurski.
Lottie worked as the director of a senior center and also as an ombudsman through GECAC. She volunteered in several other organizations to help the less fortunate. She then worked as a foster grandparent for Erie Homes for Children and Adults for sixteen years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church and her faith and her family were her main priority. She was a shining example of God's love, not just by professing her faith, but by demonstrating it through her actions and day to day lifestyle. She was her family's hero.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Vincent Joseph Gardner; three sisters, Mary Ward, Jane Figurski, and Sally Wieczorek; three brothers, Francis, Edward, and Joseph Figurski; and a grandson, Vincent Joseph Lascek.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Bauer, husband Art, and Michelle Lascek, husband Ted, all of Erie; a son, Mark Gardner, wife Jacqueline, of Cranford, N.J.; three grandchildren, Karen Lott, Pam Morehouse, husband Mark, and Jillian Lascek; two brothers, Anthony and John Figurski, both of Erie; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Church at 11 a.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA), 226 E. 27th St., Erie, PA 16504. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019