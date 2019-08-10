|
Louis C. Kendrick, 77, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1942, in Laurel, Mississippi, son of the late Emmit and Ozia Pearl Jordan Kendrick, Sr.
Louis moved here as young man and made Erie, Pa. his place of residence for over fifty years. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and became a member of First Good Samaritan AME Zion Church. Louis was a faithful employee at FMC Technologies/Smith Meters for more than forty years.
He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and fishing.
His greatest love of all was his family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Georgia Mae Tate Kendrick; a brother, Emmit Kendrick, Jr.; and a sister, Erma Jean Thompson.
Louis leaves to celebrate his home going two sons, Charles (Helen) Kendrick of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Shawn P. Kendrick of Erie, Pa.; one daughter, Michelle (Tony) Kendrick Twillie of Erie, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Britnee Kendrick, Kristen Kendrick, Tony Twillie II, Anthony Twillie, Kendra Bolash, Alexa Bolash, Mehki Twillie, and DeAntone Twillie; five great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at First Good Samaritan AME Zion Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Ave., on Monday, August 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., where a home going service will immediately follow, with Rev. Amos Goodwine Jr. eulogizing. Interment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2019