|
|
Louis C. Williamson, of Erie and Sanford, Florida, died on October 22, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1948, son of Harrold "Lou" Williamson and Margaret Anne Schlosser.
Louie is survived by his lifetime partner of fifty years Sharon Borawski and his siblings Kyle Williamson (Tim Lucas) and Kent "Hawk" Williamson (Christine)
He is also survived by many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Lou lived his life to the fullest.
He was able to retire early from the water department and spent most of his time riding his bike, fishing and taking family members on marathon hikes.
Lou was a lifelong student of music and a lover of jazz.
He studied and played guitar and he and Sharon attended many jazz concerts and cruises, meeting many new friends
Lou loved sports, playing baseball at an early age.
He organized many sandlot games and was a catcher in the Glenwood League for many years.
Lou was also an umpire, a true mentor when it came to truth and honesty. His friends loved his quick wit and humor.
He was a legend in many ways and legends never die
Lou and Sharon took care of many cats, making sure they had a nice home.
If you would like to honor, Lou please donate to the local animal shelter.
Services will be private.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019