Reverend Louis Eddie Nixon
1948 - 2020
Reverend Louis Eddie Nixon was born in Erie, Pa., on May 21, 1948, to the late Willie and Samantha (Jones) Nixon.

Louis was a lifelong resident of Erie. He was an active member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as an Associate Pastor. He was a graduate of Academy High School and went on to work at General Electric and Hammermill.

Louis was well known in his community and had many friends. He had a passion for the scriptures and serving his Church family. He quoted one of his favorite set of scriptures (Psalm 23:1-6) with his daughter down to his last days.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Samantha (Jones) Nixon, one sister, Eunice Aiken, and two brothers, Willie Nixon, Jr. and Bud Nixon.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Stacy Nixon of Columbus, Ohio and Avasha Nixon of Pittsburgh, Pa., two brothers Ervin Nixon (Julie) and Leo Nixon, and one sister Clantha Nixon, all of Erie, four grandchildren, Deon Nixon and Kiara Osborne of Columbus, Ohio and Marquise Thomas and Kierre Thomas of Pittsburgh, Pa., four great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Friends may call at Antioch Baptist Church, 160 W. 20th St., Erie, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon with Rev. James Nixon officiating and Rev. Floyd McClure, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 W. 10th St., Erie.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
OCT
17
Service
12:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
