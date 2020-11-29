Louis F. "Pappy" Minadeo, Jr., age 83, of Erie passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie on June 29, 1937, he was a son of Louis F. and Edith M. (Lopez) Minadeo Sr.
Louie graduated from Strong Vincent High School. After high school he joined the PA National Guard. After spending 6 years in the PA National Guard, he transferred to the United States Army Reserves. He retired from the Army Reserves after 25 years of service. For many years, he owned The Shoe Box on West 8th and later at the West Erie Plaza. Louie also worked as the kitchen supervisor at SCI Albion for 7 years before retirement. In retirement, he worked at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory as a limousine driver.
He was a life-long member of Our Lady of Peace Church and worked on many of the summer festivals and events over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. It is no secret that his biggest love was his family. Pappy enjoyed spending most of his time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild who were often found all together.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Minadeo and a son-in-law, Tom Whalen.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Renee (Stanchiu) Minadeo, whom he married on September 22, 1962; his four children, Louis A. Minadeo, wife Melody, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Connie Stevenson, husband Jack, Karen Minadeo-Lemmo, husband Steve, and Melissa Whalen all of Erie; five grandchildren, Tyler Eliason, Monica Eliason, Victoria Dandrea, Sean Stevenson and Kimberly Stevenson; and a great-grandson, William Eliason.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and private burial at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lone Survivor Foundation, 1414 11th Street, Suite 1, Huntsville, TX 77340 or at lonesurvivorfoundation.org
. The Lone Survivor Foundation guides veterans and their families towards healing from combat trauma.
