1/1
Louis F. Pappy Minadeo Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis F. "Pappy" Minadeo, Jr., age 83, of Erie passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie on June 29, 1937, he was a son of Louis F. and Edith M. (Lopez) Minadeo Sr.

Louie graduated from Strong Vincent High School. After high school he joined the PA National Guard. After spending 6 years in the PA National Guard, he transferred to the United States Army Reserves. He retired from the Army Reserves after 25 years of service. For many years, he owned The Shoe Box on West 8th and later at the West Erie Plaza. Louie also worked as the kitchen supervisor at SCI Albion for 7 years before retirement. In retirement, he worked at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory as a limousine driver.

He was a life-long member of Our Lady of Peace Church and worked on many of the summer festivals and events over the years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. It is no secret that his biggest love was his family. Pappy enjoyed spending most of his time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchild who were often found all together.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Minadeo and a son-in-law, Tom Whalen.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Renee (Stanchiu) Minadeo, whom he married on September 22, 1962; his four children, Louis A. Minadeo, wife Melody, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Connie Stevenson, husband Jack, Karen Minadeo-Lemmo, husband Steve, and Melissa Whalen all of Erie; five grandchildren, Tyler Eliason, Monica Eliason, Victoria Dandrea, Sean Stevenson and Kimberly Stevenson; and a great-grandson, William Eliason.

A private funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and private burial at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lone Survivor Foundation, 1414 11th Street, Suite 1, Huntsville, TX 77340 or at lonesurvivorfoundation.org. The Lone Survivor Foundation guides veterans and their families towards healing from combat trauma.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved