Louis Stephen "Louie" Spizarny
1929 - 2020
Louis "Louie" Stephen Spizarny, age 90, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 13, 1929, son of the late Walter and Jozefa Dobrychlop Spizarny.

Lou was employed at Hammermill – International Paper for over 43 years, as head of the Finishing Department, and retired in 1991. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict, and was stationed in Germany for two years. Lou enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and traveling.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas; and many aunts and uncles.

Lou is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorothy; and four daughters, Louise Keramidas (Dimos), Rose Kobel (Charles), Cheryl Spizarny, Joan Brotherson (Dave); and son, Paul Spizarny. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brian Bobango (Jennifer), Jeffrey and Nicholas Bobango, Ryan Kobel (Jill), Rachel Waha (Russ), Valerie Finney, Justin Finney (Nicole), and Matthew and Michelle Curry; nine great-grandchildren, Erik, Gwen and Justin Bobango, Ryan and Camden Kobel, Riley, Alexandria and Kathryn Waha, and Evelyn Finney; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Mount Calvary R.C. Church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 1 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, with full military honors rendered by the American Legion Millcreek Post 773. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary R.C. Church, 2022 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mount Calvary R.C. Church
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Mount Calvary R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

