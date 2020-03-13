|
Louis Ward, 87, of Erie, Pa., passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1932, in Shubuta, Miss., to the late Bennie B. Barnett and Mary Golden May.
Louis was a faithful member of Morning Star Baptist Church.
He lived in Erie many years and was employed by Minute Man Car Wash; there he learned his trade in simonizing cars. He moved to Buffalo, New York and he worked as a foundry worker at General Motors. After his retirement, he returned to Erie, to be with his family.
Louis loved attending the JFK center senior lunch program, cooking, playing horse shoes, spades, fishing and bowling. He loved entertaining his family and friends. No one was a stranger to Louis if you asked for his help he always did whatever he was able to do.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Lee and Rev. Samuel Ward and his sister Sarah Ward.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons Donald A. Ward (Marilyn) of Buffalo, N.Y. and Bennie L. Ward of Erie, Pa., two daughters Cynthia Ward Moore and Claritha Meyers (ReRe) both of Erie, Pa., his sister Mary Barnett Johnson of Mt. Vernon, Ill., six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and two cousins who were like brothers Junior Conners of Buffalo, N.Y. and Richard Conners of Erie, Pa.
Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will follow immediately, with Rev. Duane Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2020