Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
For more information about
Louis Ward
View Funeral Home Obituary

Louis Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Ward, 87, of Erie, Pa., passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1932, in Shubuta, Miss., to the late Bennie B. Barnett and Mary Golden May.

Louis was a faithful member of Morning Star Baptist Church.

He lived in Erie many years and was employed by Minute Man Car Wash; there he learned his trade in simonizing cars. He moved to Buffalo, New York and he worked as a foundry worker at General Motors. After his retirement, he returned to Erie, to be with his family.

Louis loved attending the JFK center senior lunch program, cooking, playing horse shoes, spades, fishing and bowling. He loved entertaining his family and friends. No one was a stranger to Louis if you asked for his help he always did whatever he was able to do.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Lee and Rev. Samuel Ward and his sister Sarah Ward.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons Donald A. Ward (Marilyn) of Buffalo, N.Y. and Bennie L. Ward of Erie, Pa., two daughters Cynthia Ward Moore and Claritha Meyers (ReRe) both of Erie, Pa., his sister Mary Barnett Johnson of Mt. Vernon, Ill., six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and two cousins who were like brothers Junior Conners of Buffalo, N.Y. and Richard Conners of Erie, Pa.

Friends may visit with the family at Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 E. 23rd St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., where a home going celebration will follow immediately, with Rev. Duane Hunter eulogizing. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -