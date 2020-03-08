|
Louise A. (Delinski) Grolemund, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie, on January 24, 1929, a daughter of Leo J. and Mary (Kalista) Delinski.
She was a graduate of Erie East High School.
Louise's vocation was being a wife and mother. Her selfless, giving attitude toward her family defined who she was. Sunday dinners at grandma's house were a fixed item in the family's calendar, where children, grandchildren, and friends were always welcome. She made sure there was enough food and love to go around for everyone. Her family was her main source of pride; she was happiest when the entire group was able to be together.
Louise was a staunch Catholic and a member of Holy Family Church throughout her adult life. She and her husband Frank made it a top priority to provide a solid Catholic education for their seven children. Lucky students could see Louise's smiling face every day at the Holy Family School cafeteria over many years, where she happily greeted students in the lunch line. She knew every student by name and was happy to give out seconds to those who were hungry. Acting as a mother to all, she could often be seen encouraging students to eat what was on their plate. Many who knew her referred to her as "Smiley."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Francis H. Grolemund; a son, Daniel Grolemund; a son-in-law, Rembert Sorg; brothers, Harry, Thomas, Robert, Ronald, Raymond and Thaddeus Delinski; and sisters, Gertrude Bolla, Dorothy Phenneger, Irene Spaulding, Theresa Smith, Marie Schrieber and Rosemary Cochran.
Louise is survived by her children, Francis Grolemund, wife Carol of Sandy Lake, Mary Louise Sorg of Ashtabula, Matthew Grolemund, wife Roberta of Harborcreek, Christine Holmgren, husband Douglas Krugger of Erie, Luke Grolemund, wife Darlene of Harborcreek and Joanne Perry, husband Steve of Kane; 19 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Delinski, wife Judy of Alexandria Virginia.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Family Church, 913 Fulton St., at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
