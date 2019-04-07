|
Louise I. "Weezy" Burkett McMillen, age 71, of Wesleyville, passed away peacefully, on Friday, April 5, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Lockport, N.Y., on April 21, 1947, daughter of the late Dorothy Burkett.
Louise was previously employed by Better Baked Foods in North East. She enjoyed visits to the casino and playing Bingo. Most of all, Louise cherished the time she spent with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren, who were the loves of her life.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her former husband, William F. McMillen; and one granddaughter, Hayley Renee McMillen.
Survivors include her four children, Greg McMillen (Tara) of Millcreek Township, Ann Mentley (Mike) of Millcreek Township, Mike McMillen (April) of Lawrence Park and Doyle McMillen of Wesleyville; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Louise held a special place in her heart for her grandson, Tyler McMillen, whom she adopted as her son.
No calling hours will be observed. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the family to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019