Louise Jeanette (Brewer) Walter, age 83, formerly of Franklin, Pa., died on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Jeannette, Westmoreland County, Pa., on March 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Dean Hudson Brewer and Irvene Elizabeth (Ross) Brewer. She married Lowell Thomas Walter on September 26, 1956 and he preceded her in death after 62 years of marriage on February 6, 2019.
She attended Penn Township High School and graduated from West Penn School of Nursing in 1956. She was a Red Cross volunteer in France while her husband was stationed there and taught mother baby classes. When they returned to the states, she worked in labor and delivery at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk, Va., for 15 years. She later earned her Degree in Anesthesia from DePaul Hospital and moved her family to Franklin, Pa., in 1972. She finished her anesthesia career at The Franklin Regional Hospital, retiring in 1995.
She enjoyed camping, traveling, puzzles, crocheting and sewing. She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed country music. Louise had an affection for bells and acquired an extensive collection over the years. Mother had a flair for fashion and loved wearing hats. She always had a lavender painted bedroom, her favorite color.
She was a past member of the Venango County Sheriffs Posse and enjoyed riding and driving horses. She was a member of the Alliance Church of Sandy Lake, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a granddaughter, Gretchen Louise Greiner. Louise had four siblings, all deceased - David Curtin Brewer, Leroy Irvin Brewer, Dr. Raymond Brewer and a sister, Naomi Jane Brewer Whitney.
Survivors include three children, Susan Lynn Geach (Michael) of Dallas, Texas, Bruce Walter (Alisa) of Wexford, Pa., and Becky Greiner (Paul) of Erie and grandchildren, Page Murrell (Brenden) of Dallas, Texas, Kyle Walter of Pittsburgh, Pa., Shay Geach of Dallas, Texas, Heidi Watson (Adam) of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Bret Walter of Jacksonville, Fla., and Maria Greiner of Seattle, Wash. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Home, 845 East 38th Street, Pine Avenue Branch, Erie, PA on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until time of a Blessing Service at 4:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Patrick Confer. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Jeannette Memorial Gardens, in Jeannette, Pa. The cremains of Lowell Thomas Walter, who died February 6, 2019, will also be laid to rest at that time.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the physicians, nurses and staff at Sarah Reed Retirement Center for the quality care, compassion, and companionship they provided during her residence there. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019