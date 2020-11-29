Louise Joann Felder Liegl passed away peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 82.
Louise was born in 1937 to August and Helena Felder. She graduated from St. Benedict's Academy in 1955.
In 1955, Louise met Richard Liegl at Keystone Coat, Apron, and Towel Supply, where her mother worked. At the time, she was only looking for a date to the prom, but what she found was the love of her life. The two were married July 30, 1960.
Louise retired from Cohen's Office Supply. She enjoyed bowling, and shopping, especially at the local thrift stores. She liked watching NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, westerns and listening to country music. She loved going for motorcycle rides in the fall to look at the fall foliage. But above all, she loved spending time with her family.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her half sister, Betty Zieme Hoke.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Richard and her children, Kimberly Liegl Pierce (Michael Pierce), Debbie Liegl (Ronnie Strong), Charles Liegl (Kimberly Eickley Liegl).
She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Jessica Jeziorski Mogel (Michael Mogel), Ashley Pierce, Justin Pierce, Tyler Liegl, and Christopher James Liegl. In addition, she is survived by many new found extended family members including Celinda Miltenberger Levine of Colorado, Christina Miltenberger Doren of Minnesota, Sara Beth Salzman of Illinois, and many more.
Services and burial at Laurel Hill cemetery will be held in private with immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the VNA hospice nurses that cared for Louise.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15 Erie, PA 16505 or Orphan Angel Cat Sanctuary 5439 W Lake Rd. Erie, PA 16505.
